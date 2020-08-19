UN: 45 migrants killed when boat capsizes off coast of Libya

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. says a boat carrying dozens of migrants bound for Europe capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya and at least 45 people drowned or were missing and presumed dead. The capsizing, which marked the largest number of fatalities in a single incident off the coast of the North African country this year, happened Monday when the engine exploded. The boat was carrying at least 82 migrants and there were 37 survivors, mainly from Senegal, Mali, Chad and Ghana. They were rescued by local fishermen and later detained upon disembarkation, a U.N. statement said.