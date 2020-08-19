Two teens spend time volunteering during their stay in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Abigail Nuttall and Emily Peterson are not from Wisconsin.

Both girls are here on missionary work from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

They put a Facebook post about the wanting to do volunteer work, whether it be washing dishes, laundry or pulling weeds out of yards.

"Our Church kind of follows what God tells them so we ended up in Wausau, Wisconsin," Nuttall, who is from Texas, said.

"Normally we spend lots of time talking about religion, but right now, with COVID and the pandemic we know there are a lot of serious needs in the community and we are willing to help in any way we can," said Emily Peterson from Utah.

If you are interested or know someone who might need some help with day to day chores you can contact the pair at 715-212-0325.