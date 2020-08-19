Trustee criticized for Nassar case remarks won’t run again

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State University trustee who suggested that attorneys representing sexual assault victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar were “chasing ambulances” will not seek reelection to the school’s board. Joel Ferguson said in a news release Wednesday that he will focus on development projects he has in the state. Ferguson is a real estate developer and a Democrat. He was among the eight trustees who came under fire by Nassar survivors and students in the handling of the Nassar scandal, particularly for comments he made that led to calls for his resignation.