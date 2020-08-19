Trending warmer and more humid the rest of the week

More delightful summer weather today. After a cool start, the afternoon turned a bit warmer with breezy southwest winds at times. Lows ranged from the mid 40s to low 50s, followed by afternoon readings in the mid 70s to low 80s. Humidity levels remained moderate.

Waves of low pressure tracking near the U.S.-Canadian border could trigger a few showers and thunderstorms across far-northern Wisconsin this evening and tonight, as well as Thursday and Friday.

Breezy southwest winds at times are forecast Thursday and Friday, bringing slightly warmer and more humid conditions to the area.

Saturday will be humid, with showers and storms possible through most of the area as a low pressure system and cold front will track through the state.

A shower or storm will be possible early Sunday, but the rest of the day should be dry and mild.

Early next week looks to trend slightly cooler with a chance of showers and storms at times.

Have a good night and a thrilling Thursday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. August 19, 2020

