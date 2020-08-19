Trail of bubbles leads scientists to new coronavirus clue

Doctors checking comatose COVID-19 patients for signs of a stroke instead stumbled onto a new clue about how the coronavirus may harm the lungs. As part of testing at New York’s Mount Sinai Health System, doctors tracked harmless tiny air bubbles injected into the bloodstream. The bubbles should have been filtered out by the lung’s smallest blood vessels but instead escaped. The doctors reported their preliminary findings earlier this month. Now they’re studying if the virus is damaging those blood vessels in a way that explains why patients suffer such low oxygen levels. It’s the latest example of finding coronavirus clues in surprising ways.