Syrian refugee’s relief after testimony at war crimes trial

BERLIN (AP) — A Syrian refugee has spoken of his relief after testifying at the trial in Germany of two ex-members of Syria’s secret police who are accused of crimes against humanity. It is the first high-profile case worldwide against former officials during the long-running conflict in Syria. Wassim Mukdad is among more than a dozen alleged victims testifying before a regional court about the abuse they suffered at a Syrian government detention center where thousands of opposition protesters were tortured. Mukdad told The Associated Press that being able to recount what had happened to him after nine years was “a strange feeling, but also a kind of relief.” The trial is expected to run into 2021.