Suspected Norway spy didn’t work on defense projects

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A man held in custody in Norway suspected of spying for Russia was heading an industry project on 3D printing and had no security clearance to work with defense industry projects, according to his employer. Norway-based DNV GL says the man, a Norwegian citizen reportedly born in India, didn’t have any management responsibilities. He was arrested Saturday as he met an alleged Russian intelligence officer in an Oslo restaurant. The man has admitted receiving money. He has denied wrongdoing, saying the documents he handed over were not sensitive. He is suspected of violating a Norwegian law that carries a maximum prison term of 15 years.