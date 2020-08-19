Survivors seize chance to confront Golden State Killer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Joseph DeAngelo’s victims are reveling in their chance to finally confront him in a courtroom, four decades after he committed 13 known murders and dozens of rapes that spanned much of California. Many said they thought their opportunity would never come as the former police officer known as the Golden State Killer seemingly vanished after each crime, confounding investigators until he was identified and arrested in 2018 by using a new form of DNA tracing. A judge will sentence the 74-year-old DeAngelo to life in prison on Friday. In June, DeAngelo pleaded guilty to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges between 1975 and 1986.