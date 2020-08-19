Student-led group seeks justice for man shot by police

EAST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — A student-led group is protesting the death of a 28-year-old black man shot by police after a traffic stop in New Jersey. They hope to bring wider attention to Maurice Gordon’s death. The Poughkeepsie, New York, resident was killed on May 23 in southern New Jersey after he was stopped for speeding. Video released by the state attorney general’s office shows Gordon sitting in the back of a police vehicle for about 20 minutes before he exited the car. A scuffle ensued that wasn’t on the video, followed by gunshots. The attorney general’s office is investigating, but a lawyer representing Gordon’s mother says they have yet to share the unedited video with him.