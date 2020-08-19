Slade Gorton, former Washington US senator, dies at 92

SEATTLE (AP) — Slade Gorton, a three-term U.S. senator who was the rare Republican in Democratic Washington state, has died. He was 92. In a 40-year political career, he served in the Legislature, and as state attorney general before he became a senator. He later served on the 9/11 Commission. Gorton served as Senate Republican leader before Democrat Maria Cantwell and the growing influence of the liberal Seattle-area electorate ousted him in a tight election in 2000. A self-described baseball nut, Gorton twice went to bat to keep the Seattle Mariners from leaving the city.