Sanders, rising Democrats call for Midwest to unite to win

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and rising stars in the liberal wing of the Democratic Party are calling on Democrats from key Midwestern states to work together to not only defeat President Donald Trump, but to forge ahead with a progressive agenda. Sanders and others spoke Wednesday to activists from five Midwestern states during a virtual meeting coinciding with the third day of the Democratic National Convention. Trump narrowly won two of the states, Wisconsin and Michigan, and just barely lost a third, Minnesota. Democrats from South Dakota and North Dakota also participated on the call, which attracted around 250 viewers at any given time.