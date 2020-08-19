Rome man dies after apparent accident

TOWN OF ROME, Wis. (WAOW) -- At 9:34 pm on Tuesday, officer from the Rome Police Department responded to the 400 block of 16th Ave for a 26-year-old who wasn't breathing.

According to the Rome Police Department the man was on his back on the ground in front of a red Chevrolet Aveo. Life saving measures were performed but unsuccessful, the man was pronounced dead at a nearby EMS helicopter landing zone.

According to the police department, witnesses saw the man working under a lifted car.

"When another resident arrived home, they found the man unresponsive under the car. They said it appeared the car fell off the stands onto the man," a release from the Rome Police Department said. "The residents used a board to lift the car and then removed the man from under it. They said he was not breathing when he was removed."

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

The man's name is being withheld at this time.

The incident is under investigation by the Rome Police Department and Adams Co. Medical Examiner's Office.