Progressives irked by spotlight on GOP at Dem convention

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic National Convention has awarded some of its most prominent speaking slots to top Republicans, frustrating progressive activists who say they have been marginalized at a time when their influence on the party is actually rising. The Washington of a bygone era when a bipartisan champion like Joe Biden can hammer out deals with the other side is fantasy, they argue, and it is disingenuous to pretend otherwise for a national audience — much of which may only now be starting to pay attention to the race.