Palestinians in Gaza rally against Israel-UAE deal

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hundreds of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have rallied against the U.S.-brokered deal to normalize ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Protesters burned Israeli and American flags, trampled on posters of the leaders of the two countries and chanted “normalization is betrayal to Jerusalem and Palestine.” They stopped short from burning symbols of the UAE, apparently not to antagonize the Arab Gulf country, where tens of thousands of Palestinians work and live. Wednesday’s protest was organized by the militant Hamas group, which rules the Gaza Strip, and other factions.