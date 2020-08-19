 Skip to Content

Officials charged in $5M hurricane debris removal scheme

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — The mayor and city attorney of a Florida Panhandle city are the latest to be charged in the theft of $5 million in Hurricane Michael debris removal funds. Federal prosecutors say Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson and City Attorney Adam Albritton were arrested Wednesday, a day after a grand jury in Panama City handed down a 64-count indictment. After Hurricane Michael Hit the Florida Panhandle in October 2018, the indictment says Albritton drafted and Anderson indefinitely extended a debris removal contract with a private company for the city, and then both had work done by the company at their homes. Five others have previously pleaded guilty in the case.

Associated Press

