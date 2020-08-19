Now playing at the mall parking lot: movies, drag shows

NEW YORK (AP) — After being closed for months due to the pandemic, malls are bringing all types of drive-in entertainment to their massive parking lots, hoping to lure people back to their properties. A mall in upstate New York, for example, is hosting a drive-in wrestling match. Others around the country are bringing movies or magic shows that can be watched from a car. Malls have struggled to attract shoppers for years, but the pandemic has hit them especially hard. The drive-ins mean extra money since production companies typically pay to rent a section of the parking lot. Malls can also benefit from meal delivery from the food court to the parking lot.