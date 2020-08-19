New building for Marshfield Area Pet Shelter set to open Thursday

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- The new home of the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter (MAPS) is set to welcome in its furry friends Thursday morning.

A small group of volunteers are moving animals into the new shelter.

The new shelter is 9,000 square feet and is located at 3500 Downwind Drive.

The shelter consists of intake and medical rooms, indoor & outdoor dog kennels, quarantine rooms, and "catios" where cats will be able to enjoy the sun outside.

MAPS was founded in 2011 to offer a humane outcome for Marshfield area animals then expanded in to a foster care network and it has come a long way since then.

"It was a long time coming because it was needed in our community so we have to take the time to really enjoy the fruits of our labor and all hard work that we've gotten to this point we just are so thankful that we live in a generous community," said executive director of MAPS Karen Rau.

A free roaming cat area in the new building is named in honor of Brittany Zimmerman.

Due to COVID-19, visits and adoptions are open by appointment only. A ribbon cutting and open house will be held at a later date.