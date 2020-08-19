Mexico targets junk food as obesity takes toll amid pandemic

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As more states propose or approve bans on junk food sales to minors, Mexico is seeing the tide turn against high-calorie snack that experts say have given the country one of the highest rates of childhood obesity and coronavirus deaths that skew unusually young. The Gulf coast state of Tabasco passed a ban on sales of sugary bottled drinks and high-carbohydrate snacks this week, less than two weeks after the southern state of Oaxaca became the first to do so. And legislators in several more states have introduced similar bills or announced plans to do the same.