 Skip to Content

Mexican governor denies corruption as president looks on

New
11:42 am National news from the Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An opposition-party Mexican governor who has been suddenly engulfed in a national scandal has defended his integrity during an encounter with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has played a part in embarrassing him. López Obrador had displayed to reporters a widely circulated video of unknown provenance showing two men stuffing stacks of cash into a duffel bag. One of those men was a longtime close aide to Queretaro Gov. Francisco Domínguez, an outspoken critic of the president. The governor quickly fired the aide and insisted Wednesday he knew nothing about any misdeeds.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content