Marshfield Family Restaurant to permanently close

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marshfield Family Restaurant is permanently closing its doors.

Pedro and Branda Vieyra wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday:

"Due to unforseen circumstances and situations that are not in our control ; we will be closing our doors permanently on Sunday, August 23rd at 2:00 pm....

We are deeply sorry for how this decision will affect everyone of you.

At the same time we want to thank you for all your support in this 2 year adventure, thank you for giving us the opportunity to serve you and for let us be part of your family.."

