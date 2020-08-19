Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Steak-stealing suspect

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- The search is on to find a steak-stealing suspect.

"Last week the man walked into the meat department at Pick 'n Save in Weston and put three tenderloins under his sweatshirt and left without paying for the $60 in merchandise," Marathon Co. Sheriff's Deputy Brad Tatro says.

Investigators have security camera photos of the suspect.

They say he is white, wears glasses and has light brown hair with a receding hairline.

Also—he is seen in the photo wearing a green sweatshirt which has a deer/eagle design on the front.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this male should contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers. You may:

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.

You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.