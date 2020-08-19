Louisiana governor’s goal: net zero greenhouse gases by 2050

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s governor has signed an executive order setting a state goal for net zero carbon emissions by 2050, and environmental groups were quick to praise him. Environmental Defense Fund coastal resilience director Natalie Snider says it’s unique for a state driven by fossil fuel. Gov. John Bel Edwards laid out Louisiana’s first goal on Wednesday for greenhouse gases in an order creating a climate initiatives task force. It will include members from state government, business, a tribal representative, academics and other areas. A second order signed Wednesday creates a state resilience officer and directs all state agencies to work with that person.