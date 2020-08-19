Kemp defends coronavirus response after White House report

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is defending his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic after a White House report said Georgia led the nation last week in new cases per capita. The Aug. 16 report from the White House coronavirus task force was first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The report recommends several steps to curb the spread of the virus that Kemp has declined to take, including closing bars and issuing mask mandates in counties with 50 or more active cases. Kemp insisted during a fiery press conference Wednesday that other data points paint a different picture.