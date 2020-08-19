Japan’s leader says hospital trip was just for checkup

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has brushed off lingering worries about his health. He told reporters Wednesday that he went to the hospital for a checkup to make sure he had a clean slate of health. He walked off without giving details but said he hope to keep working hard. Abe was seen Monday sitting in a car that drove into Keio University Hospital in Tokyo, then emerging several hours later. The visit raised a flurry of speculation in Japanese media about his health, coming after a top ruling party politician said publicly Abe was overworked and needed rest.