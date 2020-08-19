How UWSP is preparing for students to return

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A few colleges across the country are already seeiing COVID-19 cases on campus, just as they re-open for the fall semester. Videos of students partying off campus are raising questions on how seriously some students are taking the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

University of Wisconsin Stevens Point (UWSP) said they have strict measures in place when it comes to dorms and students gathering in the hallways.

However, it's up to students to be responsible.

"Students have the option to have a roommate or not. As far as gathering in the hallways, we removed any furniture and they will have to wear a mask when they leave their private rooms," said Danielle Rosene from Residential Living at UWSP.

Rosene also said there is a designated quarantine dorm for any student that gets infected with COVID-19.

UW System interim president Tommy Thompson said system schools will be ready with testing and cleaning procedures.

"If we have a flare up we have an opportunity to hire nurses and medical techs to go on campus. We also have a way to be able to put in a whole lab and testing trailer if we need to," Thompson said.

Experts say its ultimately up to the young people to realize their role in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Move in day for new students at UWSP is next Wednesday through Saturday.