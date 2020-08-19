How Black women cleared a path for Harris to be the VP pick

DETROIT (AP) — The political legacy of Black women will take center stage as California Sen. Kamala Harris prepares to accept the Democratic Party’s vice presidential nomination. Historically, Black women have fought the racism and sexism that prevented them from having prominent roles within the women’s suffrage and civil rights movements. Experts say that while their organizing and political contributions had measurable impact, Black women were largely relegated to the sidelines, or even wiped from the historical record. That reminder is especially clear as America marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote — a right that most Black women weren’t afforded until much later.