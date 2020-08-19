HIGHLIGHT: YWCA ‘Women of Vision’ scholarship winners

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Each year, YWCA Wausau hosts "Women of Vision,” an event that honors women making a positive impact in the community and presents graduating seniors a scholarship.

The 2020 event, which also was meant to celebrate 100th anniversary of YWCA Wausau, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But, the YWCA is still honoring four young women with scholarships.

Rachel Hartman, Marissa Ellenbecker, Savannah Carroll and Bailey Imhoff are the 2020 Woman of Vision Scholarship awardees.

Rachel Hartman

Rachel is a graduate from Wausau West that's heavily involved in community service.

She has been apart of Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) for three years, where she brought a poverty simulation to Wausau West students and got involved in the Make-A-Wish foundation. Rachel helped fundraise the wish of a DC Everest boy with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma to go to Brewers spring training.

“We did some really cool events. We had a big basketball competition between DC Everest and Wausau West called ‘Swish for a Wish,’” Rachel said. “That was a big initiative, we raised over $7,000 for this little boy.”

She also played tennis for four years at West, was a member of National Honor Society, participated in Link Crew and Safe School Ambassadors.

Rachel will be attending University of St. Thomas Minnesota, majoring in marketing management. She plans to continue her community service and Make-A-Wish involvement.

Marissa Ellenbecker

Marissa is a graduate from Edgar High School, where she was involved in many clubs and volunteered inside and outside the district. At Edgar, she was involved in Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), Fellowhip of Christian Athletes, Spanish Club, National Honor Society, and student council.

She also volunteered inside a fifth-grade classroom within the district and has volunteered teaching first and second graders at her church.

Marissa is attending Minnesota State University at Mankato, majoring in elementary education and run cross country and track.

“I want to be that person that a child looks up to whether it is for a fist bump, hug, inspiration, acceptance, or just to talk. In addition, I want students to know that I am there for them no matter what,” Marissa said.

Savannah Carroll

Savannah is a graduate from Wausau East who plans to take her interests in high school and expand them in college. She was an IB diploma candidate, played tennis and ran track, a part of Drum Corps International, French Club and student council.

She is attending UW-Madison on a pre-med track, majoring in biology and French. She hopes to become involved in student government, a club to cheer on UW-Madison teams, and eventually study abroad in France.

“I know sometimes women are underrepresented in the medical field, and that’s something I hope to change a little bit with the path I’m working toward,” Savannah said.

Bailey Imhoff

Bailey is class president and the 2020 valedictorian graduating from Edgar. She was the president of FCCLA this year, the secretary of FBLA, and played volleyball and track.

She is attending UW-Eau Claire in the fall pursuing neuroscience, partially in thanks to a psychology class she took in high school.

“It’s a mixture between psychology and biology and I’ve always loved science,” Bailey said. “My psychology class this year was extremely interesting. It wasn’t work, the class wasn’t work because it came so naturally to me and I enjoyed every bit of it. I like being able to do that for my future career.”

The complete YWCA Women of Vision event is rescheduled for May 21, 2021. Tickets are already available for purchase and nominations are still being accepted at ywcawausau.org.