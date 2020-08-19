Guatemalan man seeking asylum drowns along US-Mexico border

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aid workers say a Guatemalan man who had been living in a makeshift migrant camp while waiting to petition the U.S. government for asylum drowned in the Rio Grande near Brownsville, Texas. Sister Norma Pimentel of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley said Wednesday that Edwin Rodrigo Castro de la Parra died Tuesday. She says she spoke with his family, but the conditions surrounding his death are unclear. Pimentel says he had gone to the river’s edge because some pregnant women he knew had become desperate and were attempting to illegally cross the river. His body later floated to the riverbank.