Greek national security adviser resigns over Turkey remarks

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Greek prime minister’s top national security adviser has stepped down after suggesting that Greece conceded ground to Turkey in the neighbors’ face-off over offshore energy prospecting rights in the eastern Mediterranean. The adviser had retracted his comments but said Wednesday that they “caused confusion and created a problem” for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his government. Greek and Turkish warships have been shadowing each other in waters between Crete, southern Turkey and Cyprus where Ankara sent a research ship. The national security adviser said in an interview that the Turkish ship had been able to conduct research, which contradicted the Greek government’s official narrative after it sent naval ships to the area.