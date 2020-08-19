GARDEN GOODIES: Teriyaki-glazed pork tenderloin

On this week's segment the Wake Up crew got to have some teriyaki-glazed grilled pork tenderloin with a blackberry wine sautéed shiitake mushroom topping.

Justin Loew combined onions from a gardener, mushrooms from an area farmer and blackberry wine from his own garden.

Pork Tenderloin Recipe:

Marinate pork tenderloins in teriyaki sauce for 20 to 30 minutes. Bake uncovered at 415 degrees for about 20 minutes. Finish cooking on the grill while basting the tenderloins with leftover teriyaki sauce.

Mushroom Topping Ingredients:

10 to 20 thin-sliced shitake mushrooms 1/4 cup butter (Justin also added a little avocado oil because it was sitting nearby) 1/3 cup blackberry wine (or any sweet red wine) 1 clove thinly sliced garlic 1 thinly sliced small onion Salt and pepper to taste.

Salt, pepper, garlic, onions, and mushrooms are often paired with many dishes. Justin used smaller amounts of onion and garlic than you might usually use in this type of topping because he wanted the shiitake mushroom flavor to be more prevalent.

Mushroom Topping Recipe: