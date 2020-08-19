Fed officials worried about withdrawal of government support

Fed officials worried about withdrawal of government supportNew
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumers lifted their spending in May and June but businesses remained cautious because of the tremendous uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook. That’s according to discussions by Federal Reserve officials at a policy meeting last month. The Fed officials said the nascent economic recovery faces several risks. Those include another outbreak of the coronavirus and that the U.S. government would pull back on the financial relief it had provided to households, businesses and state and local governments.