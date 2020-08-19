FDA blocks much-anticipated BioMarin hemophilia gene therapy

FAIRLESS HILLS, PA (AP) — Investors are driving shares of drug developer BioMarin down by a third after U.S. regulators rejected its potentially game-changing gene therapy for hemophilia A patients. The Food and Drug Administration’s rejection late Tuesday means BioMarin will have to complete an ongoing late-stage patient study. That will delay possible approval for a couple of years. The therapy could have freed hemophilia A patients from frequent IV infusions of blood-clotting therapy to prevent internal bleeding from the rare bleeding disorder. Questions about whether it would work for a lifetime or just several years arose recently. The FDA now wants study participants to be followed longer. BioMarin shares were down 34% in midday trading.