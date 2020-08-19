Dining on the Street to continue through September

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Dining on the Street, which began in June, has been such a success that it will now continue through the end of September.

It was originally set for Wednesdays through the end of August, it was such a success that it was expanded to "Thursdays on Third," and will now continue through next month.

Restaurant owners say those days are their busiest days of the week.

"All of our participating businesses are thrilled with the amount of people who are coming downtown to eat at our local restaurants, we're hoping to continue this event series in to the next year and let this be one of the regular events that happen here in downtown Wausau," said Blake Opal-Wahoske the executive director for the Wausau River District.

Blake tells News 9 that Exhibitour is canceled for this fall, instead there will be an art stroll where people can vote on their favorite art piece in downtown businesses.