Cedar Creek Cinema reopens Friday with new safety measures in place

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marcus Theatres locations are reopening, with updated health and safety measures in place.

The Cedar Creek Cinema in Rothschild opens Friday, August 21.

Guests should expect to be greeted with the "Movie STAR" approach in creating a safe environment: social distancing, thorough cleaning and sanitizing, App/Website ordering available for low contact, respect for all guests and associates.

Some of Marcus Theatres' safety steps include employee wellness checks and face coverings, increased cleaning — especially for high touch surfaces, plexiglass at transactional areas, and hand sanitizer throughout the facility.

The company also lists safety steps for guests before, during and after the movie.

One of Marcus Theatres reopening videos, which informs guests of what they should know before going to the theatre.

Before: Marcus Theatres asks that anyone feeling ill should stay home and that refunds will be provided if necessary. They say to prepare to social distance and that face masks are required expect when eating or drinking.

Tickets and concessions orders should be purchased in advance with the Marcus Theatres app or website.

During: Those who pre-purchased tickets can visit the ticket ripper stand, otherwise stop by the box office or kiosk.

Concessions orders place in advance are retrieved at a designated pick-up area. On site orders can be made through the app or at the concession stands.

Theatre bars or lounges will be open limited hours, with table service temporarily unavailable. Restaurants are also open with limited hours and increased safety protocols. Food is not being delivered to auditoriums at this time.

Capacity in the auditoriums is limited and there will be two empty seats between groups for social distancing. The auditoriums will be disinfected thoroughly after every movie.

Restroom attendants will be present to disinfect and encourage social distancing. Touchless faucets, soap and towel dispensers will be installed.

After: Guests are asked to maintain social distancing while exiting auditoriums and to avoid congregating in the lobby.