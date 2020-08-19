Burglarized church prays for its burglar

MARION, Wis. (WAOW) -- The doors around Waushara Community Church were smashed Tuesday morning. Still, the elder board chairman said, "There is nothing we would like better than to see this person rehabilitated."

Chairman Tom Demeyer was still cleaning up on Thursday. "We spent the whole day yesterday picking up glass shards that were all over rooms. You are never going to get it all."

Authorities estimate the damage around $50,000 dollars and Demeyer said it looked like no stone was left unturned.

The Waushara County Sheriff's Department looked through surveillance video from the Church, sharing image publicly,. and by Tuesday night a suspect was taken into custody.

The Church purchased the cameras after another similar crime a few years ago. Multiple people were arrested.

Demeyer said he followed along with their court process and advocated for their rehabilitation. Today, he's still hoping they'll take up his offer to attend a service.

He has the same mentality for this most recent case, "There is nothing we would like better than to see this person rehabilitated."

In the meantime, staff continue to clean up the broken glass and paint over graffiti, hoping this burglary will be the last.