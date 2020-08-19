Brewers to take on Twins on the road

Milwaukee Brewers (10-11, second in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (16-8, first in the NL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (0-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Twins: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins square off against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

The Twins went 46-35 on their home field in 2019. Minnesota averaged 9.5 hits per game last season and totaled 307 home runs as a team.

The Brewers went 40-41 away from home in 2019. Milwaukee hit .246 as a team and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Minnesota leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Rich Hill: (shoulder), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf).

Brewers: Justin Grimm: (hand), Ray Black: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.