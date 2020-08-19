At home and in US, Jamaicans celebrate Kamala Harris’ VP nod

ORANGE HILL, Jamaica (AP) — After following her career for years, Kamala Harris’ extended family in Jamaica is elated at their relative’s rise to an historic nomination. In South Florida, members of the 300,000-strong Jamaican-American community celebrated just as hard when Harris was chosen as former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate. Known for their roles in business and politics, the Harrises of Orange Hill, Jamaica, count among their ranks the candidate’s great-grandmother, owner of a popular dry goods store, and her great-aunt, who served as a town councilor in the 1970s. It was relatively rare to see women in politics on the island at that time.