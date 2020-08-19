Arizona close to meeting virus metrics for school reopenings

PHOENIX (AP) — Former state health director Will Humble says Arizona’s downward trend of coronavirus cases means parts of the state could meet all three metrics the state’s health and education departments set for at least a partial reopening of schools by Labor Day. Humble says bars and nightclubs in at least some counties could meet the parameters for reopening shortly after that. But he says enforceable rules are needed for that to happen, State health officials reported 637 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 105 more deaths Wednesday. That’s well below the peak of nearly 5,000 new cases a day in early July.