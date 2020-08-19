A different view of the Democrats on Fox News prime time

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel is presenting a distinctly different vision of the Democratic National Convention through opinion hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity each night. While rivals CNN and MSNBC present three hours of convention coverage each night, Fox mimics the broadcast networks with a single hour, and doesn’t preempt its two most popular opinion hosts. Hannity presents annotated versions of Democratic speakers and has called the presentation “the worst infomercial ever made.” Carlson noted sarcastically that former first lady Michelle Obama is considered immune to criticism, then called her a liar. Ratings show Fox viewers prefer the filters of Hannity and Carlson to straight news coverage.