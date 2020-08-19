2 teens charged with killing 11-year-old Madison girl

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two teens have been charged with fatally shooting an 11-year-old Madison girl and attempting to kill her mother’s boyfriend, who investigators say was the intended target of the gunfire. Eleven-year-old Anisa Scott suffered a gunshot wound to the head as she rode in an SUV driven by Christopher Carthans on Aug. 11. Police have said Carthans was the target of gunfire from another vehicle, but haven’t said why. A criminal complaint filed Tuesday in adult court charges 19-year-old Perion Carreon and 16-year-old Andre Brown, both of Madison, with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.