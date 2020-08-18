Washington, Pennsylvania lead lawsuits over postal changes

SEATTLE (AP) — The attorneys general of Washington and Pennsylvania say they are leading states that are suing to block service changes at the U.S. Postal Service. They made the announcement Tuesday as the U.S. postmaster general announced the reversal of some postal service changes amid a national outcry. Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro are both Democrats. In filing the lawsuit, they cited policy changes that included limiting worker overtime and late or extra shifts. They say the postmaster general ignored rules requiring the postal service to follow procedures before making changes that affect national service.