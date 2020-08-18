Top NBC exec Ron Meyer leaving after settlement with woman

NEW YORK (AP) — NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer, a Hollywood power player, is leaving the entertainment company after revealing he received threats of extortion following a settlement with a woman with whom he had an affair. NBCUniversal chief Jeff Shell says Meyer acted in a manner that is inconsistent with its policies and values and that the company and Meyer mutually concluded that Meyer should go. Meyer was head of Universal Studios since 1995 and then promoted to NBCU’s vice chairman in 2013. He co-founded Creative Artists Agency, a top Hollywood talent agency, in 1975.