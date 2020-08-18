To keep pets in homes, animal welfare groups help owners

Many pet owners find themselves in financial straits during the pandemic. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals estimates that millions more pets will be in households struggling with poverty over the next six months. So the ASPCA and other animal-welfare groups have stepped up efforts to provide free or reduced-cost pet food and veterinary care. They say that helping struggling pet owners is the best way to keep pets in loving homes and out of shelters. So far they say the demand for such aid has been huge.