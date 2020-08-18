Thompson wants $95.7 million boost for UW in state budget

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Interim University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson wants the governor to give the system a nearly $100 million boost in the next state budget. Thompson announced Tuesday that he plans to ask Gov. Tony Evers to increase state aid to the system by $95.7 million in the 2021-23 state budget. The request comes as the system has been grappling with a seven-year freeze on in-state undergraduate tuition and budget reductions due to the coronavirus pandemic. System administration plans to lay off an untold number of employees over the next two years to held ends meet.