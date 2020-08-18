Then there were 5: Mississippi group narrows flag options

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group recommending a new Mississippi state flag has chosen five final designs — three with a magnolia blossom, one with a magnolia tree and one with a shield that has wavy lines representing water. Mississippi legislators recently retired the last state flag with the Confederate battle emblem that’s condemned as racist. By law, the new design cannot have the Confederate emblem and must have “In God We Trust.” The five final designs will be made into flags, and those will be flown Aug. 25 in Jackson. A week later, commissioners will choose one design to go on the November ballot.