Teens struggle to balance school, family, work amid COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Educational disruptions forced by the coronavirus pandemic are hurting teenagers who also may need to work and help their families care for young kids. Those challenges are expected to persist as a new school year gets underway, largely with remote learning. The transition from high school to college can be rocky for many teens under normal circumstances, and it’s even harder for students navigating online schooling while juggling other responsibilities. Some educational experts say the crisis has the potential to deepen inequalities between kids from wealthier, college-educated families and those from more disadvantaged backgrounds.