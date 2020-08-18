Small school district, big advantage

ATHENS, Wis. (WAOW) -- As schools around the country prepare for students to return in-person, blended or completely online, the Athens School District is preparing for all three.

"Smaller schools have a lot of advantages and disadvantages. One of our advantages is we are smaller," said Athens Elementary Principal Joy Redmann.

In a village of about 1,000 people, Principal joy said parents and teachers are tight-knit neighbors. "Because of our smaller numbers, we know our neighbors, we know our kids, a little closer perhaps than the larger schools do," she said.

Athens Elementary will be welcoming students back 5 days a week this fall. That's been the plan for some time.

At Athens Middle School and High School, the plan just changed last week. After hearing from parents at a special meeting on August 10, the School Board left the decision to families.

Students can attend in-person classes 5 days a week, every other day, or go completely online.

The everyday option is new and now teachers have less than a month to adjust to that change. Principal Juli Gauerke-Peter said, "internally now we are just trying to make sure we can adjust and do the best that we can to provide a safe environment for all of our kids."

