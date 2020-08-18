Republican candidate campaigns with a fellow retired Navy SEAL

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Dozens of Republican volunteers gathered at the party's Marathon County headquarters Tuesday to hear from several speakers.

3rd Congressional District candidate Derrick Van Orden and fellow retired Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill addressed those volunteers.

In 2011 O'Neill shot and killed Osama bin Laden in Operation Neptune Spear.

He made several remarks and introduced Van Orden to the volunteers.

Derrick Van Orden is running for the 3rd Congressional District seat in Wisconsin. Democrat Ron Kind has held that position since 1997.

Van Orden said the campaign requires hard work, but being able to run for the seat is a blessing.

"I've lived and worked in five of the seven continents. I've been in more countries than I can remember," explained Van Orden. "And to be able to stay at home and travel at home is really a gift."

"And we need to bring sanity back to Washington," said O'Neill. "So, Derrick's going to be a great leader in Washington and a great leader in Wisconsin and we just need to bring leadership back."

Van Orden and O'Neill's visit served to kick off the Marathon County Republican's get-out-and-vote effort.