Prosecutor seeks no bail for ex-CIA officer in spying case

HONOLULU (AP) — Prosecutors are asking that a former CIA officer and contract linguist for the FBI be held without bail on charges of spying for China. Alexander Yuk Ching Ma had his first court hearing Tuesday, appearing by phone from the Honolulu Federal Detention Center. He was arrested last week after an undercover operation in which prosecutors say he accepted thousands of dollars in exchange for espionage activities. Prosecutors say he should be held without bail because there’s a serious risk he will flee if released. A detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday. Assistant Federal Defender Craig Jerome said he has yet to have an extensive financial conversation with his client.