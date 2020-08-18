Postmaster general to appear before Senate over mail delays

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will appear Friday before the Senate to testify about the uproar over mail delivery disruptions. Lawmakers and others are warning the changes could imperil the November election. Trump has denied he is trying to slow-walk the mail, but the administration is scrambling to respond to the public outcry. House lawmakers prepared an emergency vote for Saturday to halt the changes. The Postal Service said it has stopped removing mailboxes and mail-sorting machines after complaints from lawmakers. DeJoy is a Trump ally and a major Republican donor.